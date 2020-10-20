Immerse yourself in the world of movies with BenQ GS2 Wireless Mini Portable Projector

Filipinos who love binge-watching movies or series can now maximize their immersive experience with BenQ’s latest mini wireless portable projector, BenQ GS2.

Designed for family-oriented entertainment and learning, the GS2’s wireless capabilities can expand projections of movies, videos, presentations, learning materials and more – making it an ideal gift for anyone who wishes to enjoy a trendy yet functional projector for their home.

“The GS2 is an entertainment device as well as a learning device that can be used in any setting, be it outdoor/indoor, to enjoy a boundless learning and entertainment experience. This latest offering from BenQ will allow families to explore and consume entertainment and education in a whole new way”, says Manish Bakshi, Managing Director, BenQ Middle East & Turkey.

In addition, the BenQ GS2 works well with either wireless or wired devices and also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker for families to enjoy their bonding moments even more. It is also drop-proof and splash-proof, making the wireless projector even more child and user-friendly.

Using WiFi, HDMI, USB-C, or its built-in media reader, GS2 can instantly cast and play oversized audio-visual content, creating new opportunities for families to enjoy and learn together.

The mobile projector from BenQ is powered by the incredibly durable Digital Light Processing (the Academy Award of Merit Oscar® winning technology used in 90% of the world’s digital cinemas & 100% of the world’s IMAX cinemas. Coupled with a 30,000-hour maintenance-free LED light source, this small dynamite is a tool that can transform viewing experiences for families.

Find out more about GS2 and its features here at: https://www.benq.com/en-me/projector/portable/gs2.html