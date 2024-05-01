Dubai private schools to offer distance learning on May 2 and May 3

The Dubai Government has announced that the private schools in the emirate will temporarily be doing remote learning for May 02 and May 03, following the forecasted unstable weather conditions on the said dates.

#Dubai Government announces remote learning for all private schools in the emirate on Thursday and Friday (2nd and 3rd May 2024) due to weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/mxToR5y7Jv — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 30, 2024

Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) also announced the instructions for private schools, nurseries, and universities to offer distance learning.

With unstable weather predicted, all Dubai private schools, nurseries, and universities must offer distance learning on Thursday, May 2 & Friday, May 3. Stay safe everyone. — KHDA | هيئة المعرفة والتنمية البشرية بدبي (@KHDA) April 30, 2024

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), there may be moderate to heavy rain over scattered areas in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting from the west on May 01, 2024, Wednesday night, and will extend in other areas of the UAE on Thursday, May 02, 2024. This unstable weather condition will also be accompanied with thunder, lightning, and small hail formation.

Furthermore, there are still chances of rain on Friday, May 03, and Satuday, May 04, as the amount of clouds gradually decreases.

الحالة الجوية خلال الفترة من الإثنين 29 أبريل إلى السبت 4 مايو 2024 #حالة_جوية #الإمارات #المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد

Weather situation from Monday April 29th to Saturday May 4th 2024 #NCM #UAE pic.twitter.com/RLn5sFU2rG — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) April 29, 2024

HOTLINES

In case of emergency, here are the hotlines of the response teams:

Dubai Police for emergencies – 999 non-emegency – 901

Civil Defence/Fire Deparment – 997

Dubai Ambulance – 998

DEWA – 991

Dubai Municipality – 800900

RTA – 8009090

Coastguard – 996

Find and rescue – 995

For electricity failure – 991

For water failure – 922