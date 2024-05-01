Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai private schools to offer distance learning on May 2 and May 3

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal2 hours ago

The Dubai Government has announced that the private schools in the emirate will temporarily be doing remote learning for May 02 and May 03, following the forecasted unstable weather conditions on the said dates.

Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) also announced the instructions for private schools, nurseries, and universities to offer distance learning.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), there may be moderate to heavy rain over scattered areas in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting from the west on May 01, 2024, Wednesday night, and will extend in other areas of the UAE on Thursday, May 02, 2024. This unstable weather condition will also be accompanied with thunder, lightning, and small hail formation.

Furthermore, there are still chances of rain on Friday, May 03, and Satuday, May 04, as the amount of clouds gradually decreases.

HOTLINES

In case of emergency, here are the hotlines of the response teams:

  • Dubai Police
    • for emergencies – 999
    • non-emegency – 901
  • Civil Defence/Fire Deparment –  997
  • Dubai Ambulance – 998
  • DEWA –  991
  • Dubai Municipality – 800900
  • RTA – 8009090
  • Coastguard – 996
  • Find and rescue – 995
  • For electricity failure – 991
  • For water failure – 922

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal2 hours ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 05 01T121331.782

Mother’s Day special: 10 films to binge-watch with your mom

36 mins ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 01T100037.335

PH Embassy in Bahrain holds first Filipino community meeting for 2024

3 hours ago
Rehash Article Artwork

Investing Soon? Here Are 4 Things You’ll Love About Ayala Land Premier Properties

18 hours ago
Boyz II Men

Boyz II Men wows OFW fans with special performance at Coca-Cola Arena

20 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button