Mantawi Residences: 3 Reasons Why It’s a Space for Your Success

There’s no better feeling than having your own place that provides a foundation for your success in life. The Mantawi Residences, RLC Residences’ newest development in Cebu, supports the life plans and opportunities of its residents as it gives an elevated living experience through the following factors:

Prime location

The Mantawi Residences is set to rise at Ouano Avenue, a prominent location where two thriving cities meet: Cebu and Mandaue. This key spot is home to state-of-the-art hospitals, international schools, and premier lifestyle destinations, with more development plans in the pipeline.

In no time, the district will progress into a place full of countless opportunities that will allow residents to reap the benefits of living at the center of everything.

2. Top-of-the-line and future-ready living spaces

The Mantawi Residences offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom, and penthouse options which provides ultimate comfort with their generously-sized living spaces. Carefully crafted to help you live your best life, each one promises a higher standard of living, with easy access to the breathtaking views of the city skyline.

Additionally, its living spaces are also future-ready. Each one is equipped with built-in smart home devices to help you easily manage your household without worries, providing an added layer of security and convenience.

3. High-end and exclusive amenities

Living in Mantawi Residences comes with perks of having access to its smart spaces such as the residential lounge, work lounge, business center, multi-use studio, and function room. Moreover, amenities for leisure and recreation such as landscape area, spa, pool, fitness center, and retail spaces are also available when you need to take a pause from the hustle and bustle of life.

These amenities are beneficial especially to professionals who strive to achieve work-life balance, allowing you to focus on your career goals while also enjoying the good things in life.

At Mantawi Residences, you can come home to a place that’s tailor-made for your success — one that empowers you to be at your best self and that you would truly be proud to own.

Connect with an RLC Residences Property Specialist or visit rlcresidences.com to know more about this premium development that’s soon to rise.