PropertyNewsTFT News

Learn About Property Investments in the Philippines – Don’t Miss Rockwell’s 2-day Free Webinar

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera7 hours ago

Are you an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) who wants to invest in a property but doesn’t know how to start? Good news, because Rockwell’s webinar is here to provide all the information you need to kickstart your investment journey.

On April 29 and 30, Rockwell will hold a back-to-back free webinar which will help OFWs on what to look for in property investments in the Philippines.

The 2-day webinar will feature seasoned property experts including Rosee Alimon-Ferriols of Rockwell Primaries and Johann Escanan of Rockwell Land Sales.

The speakers will tackle important points in property investments such as knowing prime locations, finding the suitable type of property depending on your lifestyle, and knowing the considerable options for a possible passive income.

Over the years, Rockwell has expanded its portfolio of properties for sale and rent in Makati and other major cities in the Philippines, resulting in increasingly diverse communities.

Take advantage of this opportunity to learn from the experts and make an informed decision about your property investments in the Philippines.

Register now at the links below:

April 29: https://filipinotimes.net/rockwell-29-april-2023/

April 30: https://filipinotimes.net/rockwell-30-april-2023/

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera7 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by showcasing stories of the world that matter and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Untitled design 26

Meet the new CIO in town: Jason Momoa paddles his way to Yas Island Abu Dhabi

6 hours ago
Untitled design 25

Mantawi Residences: 3 Reasons Why It’s a Space for Your Success

7 hours ago
Untitled design 24

PAL extends free shuttle service program until October 30

9 hours ago
eat bulaga

Tito Sotto slams ‘Eat Bulaga’ exec inaccurate interview

11 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button