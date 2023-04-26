Learn About Property Investments in the Philippines – Don’t Miss Rockwell’s 2-day Free Webinar

Are you an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) who wants to invest in a property but doesn’t know how to start? Good news, because Rockwell’s webinar is here to provide all the information you need to kickstart your investment journey.

On April 29 and 30, Rockwell will hold a back-to-back free webinar which will help OFWs on what to look for in property investments in the Philippines.

The 2-day webinar will feature seasoned property experts including Rosee Alimon-Ferriols of Rockwell Primaries and Johann Escanan of Rockwell Land Sales.

The speakers will tackle important points in property investments such as knowing prime locations, finding the suitable type of property depending on your lifestyle, and knowing the considerable options for a possible passive income.

Over the years, Rockwell has expanded its portfolio of properties for sale and rent in Makati and other major cities in the Philippines, resulting in increasingly diverse communities.

Take advantage of this opportunity to learn from the experts and make an informed decision about your property investments in the Philippines.

Register now at the links below:

April 29: https://filipinotimes.net/rockwell-29-april-2023/

April 30: https://filipinotimes.net/rockwell-30-april-2023/