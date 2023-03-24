Investing in a Property in the Philippines? Don’t Miss this Free Webinar with Rockwell Land this April

Attention property investors! Rockwell Land, in partnership with The Filipino Times, is inviting you to join their FREE webinar happening on April 1 and 2, 2023.

The topic for this new episode of TFT: Usapang OFW is “What to look for property investment in the Philippines?” and will feature seasoned property expert from Rockwell Land, one of the leading property developers in the Philippines.

During the webinar, you will learn about the investment opportunities that can be covered by the 790 dirhams monthly savings of OFWs.

Discover the top benefits OFWs can get from a home worth AED 790/month with Rockwell. With top-notch security, assured after-sales service, 100% back-up power, and strategic locations across the Philippines, Rockwell offers an ideal investment decision starting from only AED 790.

Rockwell Land has been in the real estate industry for years and has expanded its portfolio of properties for sale and rent in Makati and other major cities in the Philippines.

Their properties are strategically located within and beyond Metro Manila, providing homebuyers and residents with easy access to urban conveniences. The exceptional exclusivity, innovation, and quality of Rockwell’s developments have attracted residents from all over the globe who aspire to experience the

distinctive Rockwell lifestyle.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from the experts and make an informed decision about your property investments in the Philippines.

Register for the webinar now at https://filipinotimes.net/rockwell-april-2023/ and secure your spot. Join Rockwell Land and The Filipino Times and take your first step towards smart property investment options in the Philippines.