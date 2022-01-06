Top three factors OFWs should consider when buying new homes in PH

Purchasing a home is a significant investment and one of OFWs’ greatest ambitions, especially if it is their first. Unlike simple presents, electronics, or even automobiles, purchasing a home is likely to be the most significant purchase choice for anyone.

Here’s how OFWs may strike a balance between quality and cost with three ‘R’s that will help OFWs achieve their goals of owning the home of their dreams.

Research, Research, Research

The neighborhood and general area in which the development is located, the quality of the amenities and common areas if it is a condominium or subdivision, and proximity to services such as hospitals and schools are just a few of the factors that determine a property’s habitability and whether this home is worth your investment.

Reputable and Reliable Developers

Working solely with developers that have a proven track record of not just developing houses but also creating a vibrant community is also a top priority. From their years of expertise, developers such as “Greenfield Development Corporation, Ayala Land, Double Dragon Properties, and Sta Lucia Land Inc.” have built an excellent reputation among buyers.

Representative you can trust

Regardless of how much research is done, OFWs must come home and personally see the property before committing to a purchase.

If returning home is not possible, a trustworthy agent must be assigned with inspecting the properties for possible acquisition. By providing a Special Power of Attorney (a legal instrument specifically designed and notarized by a lawyer), the OFW can appoint a legal representative to assist him or her in processing the paperwork locally.

The Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), the biggest, longest-running and most trusted Philippine business and investment forum in the Middle East, is now on its eighth edition, which will be held on April 1 – 2, 2022 at Crowne Plaza – Sheikh Zayed Road.

The past seven PPIE editions made history in the UAE and the Gulf region by bringing in over 24,500 quality visitors.