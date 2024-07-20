USA Basketball’s Men’s National Team reigns over Serbia and Australia at Abu Dhabi showcase ahead of Paris Olympics

Basketball icons LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and many more members of the USA Basketball’s Men’s National Team, alongside Coach Steve Kerr and Coach Erik Spoelstra, stopped by Abu Dhabi ahead of the Paris Olympics to play exhibition games at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island.

The USA Basketball showcase featured three days of friendly matches between Team USA, Serbia, and Australia.

The event started on July 15, with the USA clinching a hard-fought 98-92 victory over Australia. Despite the USA’s strong start, Australia closed the gap to just six points with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

The following day, July 16, saw Australia rebound with an 84-73 win against Serbia. On the third day, Serbia initially kept pace with the USA, tying 28-28 in the first quarter. However, the game concluded with a commanding 105-79 victory for the USA team.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant has remained sidelined as he continues to recover from a calf strain he sustained earlier in training camp.

The event at the Etihad Arena drew a diverse crowd, including enthusiastic Filipino attendees—fans, families, and friends alike, old or young—who passionately cheered for their favorite players. You could see them wearing jerseys, caps, and with wide smiles as they saw their favorite athletes in action.