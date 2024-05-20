Sacrifices, victories of OFWs featured in ‘Hello, Love, Again’ teaser

Stories and films navigating the lives of Filipino migrant workers all around the globe are endless.

From the classic “Anak,” top billing veteran actress Vilma Santos; “Caregiver” starring Sharon Cuneta; and “Dubai” with Aga Muhlach, John Lloyd Cruz, and Claudine Barretto; Filipinos were given a glimpse of the struggles and efforts of OFWs to provide for their families.

In 2019, “Hello, Love, Goodbye” starring Alden Richards and Kathryn Bernardo was well-received by the audience as it follows not only their romance but also the hard realities faced by OFWs that it became the highest-grossing Filipino film of its time until January 2024.

This year, the sequel “Hello, Love, Again” has announced its continuation in the Philippine cinemas in November, making OFWs reminiscent for the second time around.

The trailer features several OFWs in different parts of the world, saying that these kinds of films are also their stories and that they shed light on their realities.

“OFW films po kasi is somehow our story, that’s our truth, that’s our representation,” JP Aleta, a sales administrator who has been in Saudi Arabia for 18 years, said.

Dee Apilado, a project assistant and migrant worker in France for 9 years, also said that the scenes found in these films do actually happen in real life.

“Seeing these stories on the big screen, mas na-amplify, mas nae-echo yung buhay ng mga OFW,” Abby Sangalang, junior art director in Canada, said.

Stories featuring OFWs are not just touching the hearts of the workers themselves, but also their families, friends, and those who are aspiring to create a future and take a new path outside their homeland.

But despite the struggles—may it be longing for their families, financial, or career-wise—it is a fact that Filipinos serve as an inspiration to a lot of people and bring an impact to other nations.

“Ito rin ay sumasalamin sa bawat kwento, pagsisikap, tatag, sakripisyo at tagumpay ng bawat Pilipino saan man sa mundo,” Raymund Recamadas, HR payroll assistant and OFW in Kuwait for 14 years, said.

As reported by Deadline, the sequel will follow Ethan (Alden) and Joy’s (Kathryn) story five years after the latter left Hong Kong to pursue her medical career in Canada where the movie will also be shot.