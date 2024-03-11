NewsLatest NewsTFT NewsUAE News

RTA announces parking hours during Ramadan

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino16 hours ago

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the timings for public parking during Ramadan.

According to RTA, the parking fees will be charged to all parking lots from Monday to Saturday, during the first period between 8 AM and 6 PM.

For the second period, tariffs will be charged again from 8 PM to midnight.

For those in the TECOM area, parking lots with code F, the tariffs will be charged from 8 AM to 6 PM.

Meanwhile, multi-level parking lots will still have their fees applied day and night during this Holy Month.

It’s important to note that parking lots do not charge fees on Sundays.

