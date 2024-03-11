RTA announces parking hours during Ramadan

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the timings for public parking during Ramadan.

According to RTA, the parking fees will be charged to all parking lots from Monday to Saturday, during the first period between 8 AM and 6 PM.

For the second period, tariffs will be charged again from 8 PM to midnight.

#RTA has announced the business hours of all services during the holy month of Ramadan 1445H (2024) covering Customer Happiness Centres, Paid Parking Zones, Public Buses, Dubai Metro & Tram, Marine Transport, and Service Provider Centres (Technical Testing).

For those in the TECOM area, parking lots with code F, the tariffs will be charged from 8 AM to 6 PM.

Meanwhile, multi-level parking lots will still have their fees applied day and night during this Holy Month.

It’s important to note that parking lots do not charge fees on Sundays.