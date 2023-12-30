NewsLatest NewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW welcomes 49 distressed OFWs from Saudi Arabia

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Photo Courtesy: Department of Migrant Workers/Facebook

The Department of Migrant Workers welcomed the arrival of 49 distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and two children from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia via Philippine Airlines flight PR655 at the NAIA Terminal 1 this morning.

DMW officer-in-charge and undersecretary Hans Cacdac welcomed the new batch of repatriates.

“The OFWs were provided P50,000 in financial assistance from the DMW,” the department said.

The DMW also added that the overnight hotel accommodations, as well as transit and transportation arrangements to their respective home provinces, will be shouldered by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA.

“The welcome activity is being conducted by the DMW in celebration of its 2nd Founding Anniversary today, 30 December 2023,” the DMW said.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

