Filipino Community attends first night of Simbang Gabi 2023 in Dubai

Catholic churches in Dubai celebrated the first night of the Simbang Gabi last December 15, 2023.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oud Metha and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Jebel Ali were flocked by thousands of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in excitement to celebrate the first of the nine-day series of devotional masses. Parish halls were filled, and big screens and seats were also provided outdoors to accommodate more attendees.

The presiding priest of St. Mary’s focused his homily on the “IHS” in the altar which is a Christogram for the holy name of Jesus. He also said that for Filipinos, it could also mean “Iba, Handa, at Sabsaban.”

In the homily of the presiding priest in the church of St. Francis, he asked three attendees to come near the altar and asked them what the C in Christmas means. “Christian, Christ, Covenant,” they said respectively.

The priest jokingly said C can also mean cash.

C can mean a lot of things, but C can also mean consequence – the good and the bad. Every action has its consequence, and every choice has its consequence.

After his homily, he then asked the attendees to raise their right hand to recite a pledge:

“I promise to attend all 9 masses of the Simbang Gabi. So help me God.”

Simbang Gabi continues to be celebrated every night at 8:00 p.m. from December 18 to December 23 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.