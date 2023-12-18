NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Filipino Community attends first night of Simbang Gabi 2023 in Dubai

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal8 hours ago

Catholic churches in Dubai celebrated the first night of the Simbang Gabi last December 15, 2023.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oud Metha and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Jebel Ali were flocked by thousands of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in excitement to celebrate the first of the nine-day series of devotional masses. Parish halls were filled, and big screens and seats were also provided outdoors to accommodate more attendees.

 

WhatsApp Image 2023 12 17 at 23.04.51 6c15e458
OFWs attend the first Simbang Gabi 2023 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Jebel Ali.

The presiding priest of St. Mary’s focused his homily on the “IHS” in the altar which is a Christogram for the holy name of Jesus. He also said that for Filipinos, it could also mean “Iba, Handa, at Sabsaban.”

In the homily of the presiding priest in the church of St. Francis, he asked three attendees to come near the altar and asked them what the C in Christmas means. “Christian, Christ, Covenant,” they said respectively.

The priest jokingly said C can also mean cash.

C can mean a lot of things, but C can also mean consequence – the good and the bad. Every action has its consequence, and every choice has its consequence.

After his homily, he then asked the attendees to raise their right hand to recite a pledge:

“I promise to attend all 9 masses of the Simbang Gabi. So help me God.”

Simbang Gabi continues to be celebrated every night at 8:00 p.m. from December 18 to December 23 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

WhatsApp Image 2023 12 18 at 13.54.39 7061ad3b
Church announcement from St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oud Metha, Dubai.

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal8 hours ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

Related Articles

TFT News HAMDAN

Sheikh Hamdan test rides autonomous electric vehicle in Jumeirah 1

7 hours ago
seven sundays 4

QCPD conducting ‘thorough investigation’ on Ronaldo Valdez death

7 hours ago
iStock 1023573098

DILG Secretary wants total ban on firecrackers

7 hours ago
President Marcos urges ASEAN on food security

Marcos urges ASEAN to come up with a 10-year roadmap to ensure food security

7 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button