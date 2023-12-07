DOH clarifies all ‘walking pneumonia cases’ in PH already recovered

The Department of Health clarified that all recorded cases of walking pneumonia in the Philippines have already recovered. The statement comes after the DOH confirmed on Wednesday that there are four cases of mycoplasma pneumoniae or so-called walking pneumonia.

The DOH said that among the recorded cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) in the country in 2023, four were identified to be walking pneumonia. One in January, one in July, and two in September.

“Only 4 (0.08%) of the confirmed ILl cases from January up to November 25, 2023 were due to M. pneumoniae or ‘Walking Pneumonia.’ All these cases have recovered,” the DOH said in a statement.

The agency said that M.pneumoniae is not a new pathogen like the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

“The DOH reassures the public that detecting M. pneumoniae is NOT new or unusual,” it added.

The health department added that there are ways on how to treat mycoplasma pneumoniae, and its transmission is easily preventable.

Health Secretary Teddy Herbosa said that there is no outbreak of the so-called walking pneumonia in the country.