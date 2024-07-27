Dubai Police apprehend young man for doing reckless stunts while driving

The Dubai Police have apprehended a young man who was caught on video performing dangerous stunts by driving his car on two wheels in the Nad Al Sheba area.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Deputy Director of the General Department of Traffic, said the driver admitted to performing reckless stunts after being summoned, such as driving the car on two wheels while navigating a roundabout and drifting.

The reckless behavior posed risks to the motorist’s safety and other road users, the police said in a news release.

The Dubai Police traffic patrols has seized the vehicle used in the dangerous stunts, Brig. bin Suwaidan said.

A fee of 50,000 AED has been imposed for the release of the impounded vehicle, he added.

Brig. bin Suwaidan also urged the public to report any concerning driving behaviors through the “Police Eye” service, the “We are All Police” service, or by calling 901, saying they do not tolerate these traffic violations.

The police also warned motorists of the penalties against reckless and hazardous behavior on roads.