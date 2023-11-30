Yas Winter Fest is Just 1 Week Away! Get Ready for Abu Dhabi’s Newest, Biggest Winter Celebration!

Get ready to embrace the magic of the holiday season like never before! With only 7 days until Abu Dhabi’s ultimate Winter Extravagana begins, here are some must-know tips to the city’s newest, biggest Winter Celebration.

Daily Tree Lighting Ceremony

Each evening at 6:30 pm, gather round the towering 8 metre tree for an enchanting tree lighting ceremony. Watch as day turns to night and Yas Winter Fest becomes a glowing display of glitter and gold.

Looking to take a piece of the magic home with you? Visit our tree lighting partner Daiso Japan, where you can explore their festive collection with 5,000+ items—Christmas trees, ornaments, decorations, Santas, Nutcrackers, lights & more.

Kibsons Box Challenge

Instead of going out for a festive meal, why not learn to cook something new! Stop by the Kibsons Box Challenge to learn classic holiday recipes made with fresh Kibsons products, and cook along with professional chefs. The best part? Cook School sessions are included FREE with your ticket. Simply register on-site 1 hour before the desired session.

Here is a sneak peek of what you can expect at the Kibsons Box Challenge, and the Chefs who will be leading you through:

-Turkey wrapped fruity stuffed chicken breast with Celebrity Chef Jenny Morris

-Festive pancake cake with Celebrity Chef Jenny Morris

-Holiday smoked salmon & prawn terrines

-Christmas french toast with Anika Panikker

-Festive seafood chowder with Dubai 92 radio host & Chef Rich

-Festive Tirimasu with Dubai 92 radio host & Chef Rich

-Seabass with pomme de terre crust with Dubai 92 radio host & Chef Rich

Be sure to check out the Yas Winter Fest website for the full line-up!

Non-Stop Festive Entertainment

Pumping from day to night, the Festive Stage will feature non-stop wintertainment, including big brass bands playing holiday classics, mini musicals, Christmas carol sing-alongs, school choirs and more. Jugglers, magicians and Santa himself will spread the holiday cheer on stage and in a magical parade throughout the event twice per day!

Plus, watch as Tag 91 and Yas Bay’s Choir competition finalists battle AED 13,000 of cash and vouchers to spend at any of the exquisite dining outlets at Yas Bay!

Entertainment Highlights to look forward to include:

Mini Musicals

The Princess Show

Immerse yourself in the wonder of ‘The Princess Show,’ featuring timeless melodies that will transport you to a realm of fairy tales. Enchanting songs, include: “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes”, “Part of Your World”, “How Far I’ll Go, “Beauty and the Beast”, “When Will My Life Begin”, “Someday My Prince Will Come”, “A Whole New World” and many more… Prepare to be spellbound by the magic, the music, and the happily ever afters as your favourite princesses songs are brought to life.

For the First Time in Forever

Join Princess Lucy Hunter James at the Winter Carnival for an icy sing-along, venturing ‘Into the Unknown.’ Featuring beloved ‘Frozen’ songs like “Love is an Open Door,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman,” “For the First Time in Forever,” and, of course, the iconic “Let It Go.” Don’t miss this enchanting experience!

The Spirit of Christmas

Get ready to swing into the holiday spirit with holiday classics including “Man With the Bag,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Underneath the Tree,” “Santa Baby,” and many more. Sing along, clap your hands, and let the joy of the season fill your heart as we bring you the ultimate festive experience. Come on down, bring your friends and family, and let’s make this season bright with the magic of swingin’ holiday tunes!

Brass Band Classics

Get into the Christmas spirit with your favourite brass band renditions of your favourite holiday songs, performed by Mark Zitti Band. Get into the groove as they deliver warm and versatile vocality, vigorous and passionate jazz that bubbles forth from an indomitable brass section.

School Choirs

It just isn’t the holiday season without the heartwarming sound of little ones singing carols from the heart! Various school choirs around Abu Dhabi will gather on the Yas Winter Fest stage to spread Christmas cheer for all to hear!

Magic Shows

Where there’s Christmas, there’s magic! Be amazed as Adrian Hurley, one of Dubai’s best magicians, takes the stage to demonstrate his mind-blowing performance of illusions and enchantment.



Juggling Shows

Luis Malabara, winner of the 7th edition of Spain’s Got Talent, will captivate the Yas Winter Fest audience with his out-of-this-world displays of juggling acts.

Karaoke Sing-Alongs

Join in the wintertainment and take part in festive karaoke with your Yas Winter Fest host Hugsy! It’s never too early to start thinking about which song you’ll request. What’s first on your list?



Santa Sightings

Nothing makes the holidays complete like a visit from the man in red himself! Straight from the North Pole, Santa Clause will be making appearances each day on stage and in a twice daily parade around the event with his fellow elves, stilt-walkers, fairies and more! If you’re quick, you may even be able to catch a selfie with him!

Check out the full schedule now at https://yaswinterfest.com/schedules/

Artisan Vendors Village

Here’s your chance to knock some items off your nice list! An Artisan Vendors Village will also be in full merry swing, where local producers and brands will sell their goodies and trinkets. Some vendors selling gourmet foods and delicacies include:

-Merika Café

-French Bakery

-Casa Pons

-Queen Bee Honey

-Praisethree

-Garrett Popcorn

-Brooklyn Creamery

Check out the full schedule now at https://yaswinterfest.com/food-and-beverage-artisan-vendors/

Carnival Grounds

Guests after an adrenaline thrill can explore in the Carnival grounds, featuring rides for adults and kids, a grand carousel plus skill games and more.

Visit The Yas Winter Fest Snow Zone

What’s better than a snowy paradise? A snowy paradise without the cold! Enjoy all the fun of winter with an artificial snow park, snow maze and ice slide.

Kids Zone

Bringing some little elves with you? Kiddies can have fun in their own dedicated kids-only zone, where they can celebrate winter like never before on the Winter themed bouncy castles, a zipline, bunjee jump, soft play area and more! And after burning off that steam? Kids can head over to Santa’s Workshop, where they can pick from a host of holiday themed arts and crafts, perfect for homemade gifts! All activities are priced individually, and prices can be found at https://yaswinterfest.com/features/#santa-land

Make it a Staycation!

Looking to make a staycation out of Yas Winter Fest? We recommend to explore Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, where you can experience world-class hospitality in the most vibrant and spectacular setting. Ideally situated just 9 minutes away from Yas Winter Fest, you can enjoy a fully equipped Kids’ Club, eforea spa, fitness centre, stunning temperature-controlled outdoor pool, and more.

Be sure to check out the Yas Winter Fest social media accounts, where you can enter to win staycations and more with Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and the WB.

Advance Tickets Now Available: Don’t miss your chance to snag your tickets to this extraordinary Winter extravaganza. Advance tickets are on sale now for a limited time only.

Purchase your tickets in advance skip the queues at the door and ensure you don’t miss out on the holiday magic.

Advanced Ticket Prices

Ages 3 and below: Free admission- no ticket required

Child ticket: AED 15

Standard ticket AED 25

On-the-door Ticket Prices

Ages 3 and below: Free admission- no ticket required

Child ticket: AED 20

Standard ticket AED 30

Event Dates & Timings:

Wednesday 6th December: 2pm-11pm

Thursday 7th December: 2pm-11pm

Friday 8th December: 12pm-11pm

Saturday 9th December: 12pm-11pm

Sunday 10th December: 12pm-11pm

For more information and to stay updated on event details, visit https://yaswinterfest.com/ and follow us:

Instagram: @yaswinterfest

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YasWinterFest

Tiktok: yaswinterfest

Tickets can be purchased at: https://abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/87770/yas-winter-fest-abu-dhabi