UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to return to Earth on September 3

UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who has been on the longest Arab space mission in history aboard the International Space Station (ISS), is scheduled to return to Earth on Sunday, September 3.

As announced by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), Al Neyadi will depart from the ISS aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Endeavour on September 2 together with other NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

Having successfully completed his six-month mission in space, Al Neyadi and the team are preparing for a splashdown off the coast of Tampa, Florida in the Gulf of Mexico on September 3 while donning their pressure suits.

Thorough checks will be conducted prior to initiating the deorbit sequence, particularly focusing on forecasted weather conditions and the recovery readiness at the designated splashdown location.

On 2 September, the Dragon spacecraft will undock from the ISS, carrying aboard astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi and his Crew-6 crewmates. The arrival is scheduled for 3 September.

Throughout the mission, Al Neyadi has been actively involved in more than 200 experiments, collaborating with international space agencies and esteemed UAE and global universities. His contributions span diverse fields, including plant genetics, human life sciences, exploration technology, fluid dynamics, material science, protein crystallisation growth, and advanced exploration technologies.

These experiments have played a crucial role in involving the scientific community, researchers, and students fin the UAE and around the world, integrating them into the mission and supporting it in various capacities.

In addition to his scientific tasks, Al Neyadi achieved several noteworthy milestones during this mission, including becoming the first Arab astronaut to complete a spacewalk, alongside his fellow crewmate NASA astronaut Bowen.

Moreover, Al Neyadi actively participated in educational and community outreach events called the “A Call from Space” series. This initiative allowed over 10,000 individuals from diverse backgrounds to engage with the Emirati astronaut through live video calls and ham radio sessions.

Furthermore, enthusiasts from all over the world have been avidly following his daily experiences aboard the ISS. Al Neyadi has shared breathtaking photos of iconic landmarks from various countries, documented his workout routines, and provided insights into his daily activities such as drinking water and consuming food.

The longest Arab space mission in history was launched on March 2, aboard the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft. The six-month mission was carried out by Al Neyadi, NASA astronauts Bowen and Hoburg, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Fedyaev.