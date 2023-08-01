NewsLatest NewsTFT News

Teves camp slammed gov’t move to tag him as terrorist

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The camp of suspended Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves slammed the decision of the Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) to tag him and 12 others as terrorists.

Lawyer Ferdie Topacio said that it was mere weaponization of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). Nevertheless, they said they are unmoved.

“This latest act on the part of the government against our client, Rep. Arnolfo Teves, comes as no surprise. Since Day One of the Degamo killing, the government has mobilized all the resources at its disposal — starting with immediately tagging Mr. Teves as the mastermind thereof without investigation, conducting illegal searches on his properties, laying siege to his powers and prerogatives as member of the House, embarking on a massive media campaign to discredit him and prejudice the minds of the public against him, among others – all in an obsessive attempt to blame him for a crime at the expense of his Constitutional rights,” Topacio said in a statement issued Tuesday.

Topacio lamented that the use of the ATA to Teves was not the real intent of the law.

“It is thus a sad day for the Rule of Law in this country, and a shocking reminder that even under constitutional and republican regime, the return to a government of men and not of laws can always ensue, especially for those targeted for destruction by the present dispensation,” Teves’ lawyer said.

“This development should send shivers down the spine of every citizen, for the liberties of none are safe unless the liberties of all are protected,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS DMW OEC FREE

DMW announces free issuance of OEC for Balik-Manggagawa

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 01T140017.297

Dubai’s RTA introduces 4 new innovative features of nol Pay app

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 01T123934.350

DMW Mobile App, OFW Pass now being tested in UAE, 9 other countries

7 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 08 01 at 12.07.05 PM

Escaping bank robber caught after crashing to recycling bin from ceiling

8 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button