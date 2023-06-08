NewsTFT News

DFA: PH to stop putting up shelters in Kuwait if number of distressed workers will be lessened

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that the Philippine government may consider to stop setting up more shelters for Filipinos in Kuwait if the number of those fleeing their employers will be decreased.

“It’s non-negotiable in a sense that we have to operate them because there are runaways. What is negotiable is, definitely, not to put up more because we don’t want to see shelters sprouting,” DFA Undersecretary Ed De Vega said in an ABS-CBN interview.

“But for us not to put up more, we have to have less runaways,” the DFA official added.

De Vega said that around 500 OFWs are taking shelter at the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait. There are at least one distressed OFW out of 400 OFWs in Kuwait.

Some 600 distressed OFWs have been repatriated recently.

“It is a positive development because those 600 or so, including 353 who flew just this weekend from Kuwait, had been waiting for months and months and that was an issue between the Philippines and Kuwait — why are we sheltering so many workers, instead of allowing them or using the Kuwaiti system? It showed that Kuwait is capable of and willing to issue exit permits,” he said.

Kuwait has imposed a ban on Filipinos entering Kuwait for the first time due to the alleged violations of the Philippine government of the bilateral labor agreement.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 06 08T174637.180

Maine Mendoza and other ‘Dabarkads’ excited for TVJ on TV 5

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 06 08T172252.453

Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi celebrates women empowerment through ‘Mutya Ng Kasarinlan’

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 06 08T165008.496

Ariella Arida denies relationship with Willie Revillame

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 06 08T161334.127

Taylor Swift is Forbes’ second richest female musician of all time

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button