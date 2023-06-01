UAE visit visa update: Tourists are now allowed to extend stay within the country for 30 days

Tourists in the UAE are now allowed to explore the country for a longer period of time, as the government announced that anyone who holds a 30-day or 60-day visit visa can extend their stay within the country by another 30 days.

This move from the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) lets visitors experience further the country’s vast offerings and explore its beauty during their extended stay.

According to the ICA website, individuals holding a visit visa of 30 or 60 days will now be eligible for an additional 30-day stay, and the maximum extension period for a visit visa holder is 120 days.

The UAE holds one of the largest residency and entry permit reforms by the ICP (Immigration and Citizenship Program), and since October last year, the UAE has implemented various changes in its visa procedures.

With these changes, several developments have also taken place in the visit visa system of the country.

According to Khaleej Times, a call centre representative of Amer Centre told them that a visit visa extension within the country is possible and “one must contact their visa issuing agent to for the extension.”