Abu Dhabi Police warn public vs scammers posing as gov’t officials

The Abu Dhabi Police has issued an advisory on Wednesday warning residents of fraudulent calls, website links, and electronic frauds through short text messages that mimic government institutions.

In the country, there has been an increasing trend of scammers who impersonate government officials to deceive the public. The authority said that they troll the public and offer them fake services and lure them with benefits to cooperate with government agencies through their websites or emails.

According to the Abu Dhabi Police, most victims are defrauded after obtaining information related to their bank accounts and reuse those data, allowing for withdrawals of financial balances.

The authority has reminded the public to be vigilant on sharing their personal information and avoid interacting with suspicious website links and text messages.

“Avoid clicking on links and do not share your confidential information with anyone. Whether it is your account or card information, online banking passwords, ATM personal identification numbers, security number (CCV), please be aware that bank and bank employees will not ask you for this information,” the police said in a statement.

In case of any fraud, the Abu Dhabi police urge the public to head to the nearest police station and quickly report any calls they receive from unknown persons that ask them to update their bank details. Reports can be made by calling their hotline at 8002626 or by sending a message to 2828.