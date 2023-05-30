SRTA completes major project on Al Ittihad Road, to ease Dubai-Sharjah traffic

Sharjah’s Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced the completion of a traffic enhancement initiative on Al Ittihad Road, which aims to increase capacity for commuters traveling from the emirate of Dubai to the emirate of Sharjah.

According to a post on Instagram, the authority stated that the project includes the incorporation of an additional 600-meter lane, seamlessly connected to Al- Kholafaa Al- Rashdeen Bridge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @rta_shj

“The authority implemented modifications to the service road pavements and included parking spaces. These traffic improvement endeavors were undertaken to address the infrastructure requirements of road users and align with the burgeoning population experienced by the Emirate of Sharjah,” the authority wrote.

The Al Ittihad Road, being a key highway connecting Sharjah and Dubai, sees traffic build up during peak hours. With the completion of this new project, residents and visitors in the emirate is set to have a smoother travel experience.