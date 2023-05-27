NewsTFT News

Never worry about your driving license again: New RTA app feature allows motorists to save e-cards on mobile phones

Do you keep on forgetting your driving license at home? With this new service from Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), you can now save a digital version of your license on your phones.

On Thursday, RTA has announced that residents can add their driving licenses to their Apple Wallets through the RTA Dubai mobile application.

Most motorists in the country usually keep a ‘backup’ copy of their driving license by taking a photo of it or saving a digital version in the files of their gadgets.

With RTA’s new feature, residents can have easier access to their cards and it gives them an additional layer of security in case they forget to carry the physical card with them.

Below are the steps to add your license to your phones:

  1. Download the RTA app from the Apple App store.
  2. If you’re using the app for the first time, you have to set up your account and link your driving license into the app.
  3. At the bottom right of the app’s home page, look for the “My Docs” tab and click it.
  4. Next, open the “My License” tab, where you can find a digital version of the card.
  5. Below the card, click the “Add to Apple Wallet” button and you’ll automatically find your license in your Apple wallet.

This service is not only limited to driving licenses, but it also allows motorists to add their vehicle licenses.

However, this feature is currently available for Apple users only.

