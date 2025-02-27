Sharjah clears 147 debt cases worth AED 76M

The Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee has resolved the debts of 147 cases, totaling AED 76 million.

According to a WAM report, the Sharjah government aims to give its citizens a stable and dignified life, approving a sum of AED76,350,000 to settle the debts of 147 cases.

This initiative aligns with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Rashid Ahmed bin Al-Sheikh, Head of the Sharjah Ruler Court (Amiri Diwan) and Chairman of the Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee, declared that the cases of 147 individuals were approved during the 28th installment of the initiative.

These cases involved people convicted in financial cases and those who had passed away and left behind unpaid debts.

Additionally, Al-Sheikh disclosed that the total funds allocated for debt settlement from the first to the 28th batch amounted to AED 1,279,987,153, benefiting 2,648 individuals.