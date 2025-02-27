Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Sharjah clears 147 debt cases worth AED 76M

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. Courtesy: WAM

The Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee has resolved the debts of 147 cases, totaling AED 76 million.

According to a WAM report, the Sharjah government aims to give its citizens a stable and dignified life, approving a sum of AED76,350,000 to settle the debts of 147 cases.

This initiative aligns with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Rashid Ahmed bin Al-Sheikh, Head of the Sharjah Ruler Court (Amiri Diwan) and Chairman of the Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee, declared that the cases of 147 individuals were approved during the 28th installment of the initiative.

These cases involved people convicted in financial cases and those who had passed away and left behind unpaid debts.

Additionally, Al-Sheikh disclosed that the total funds allocated for debt settlement from the first to the 28th batch amounted to AED 1,279,987,153, benefiting 2,648 individuals.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Remote learning istock

Public schools in UAE to hold remote classes on Fridays this Ramadan

1 min ago
UAE President

UAE President pardons 1,295 inmates ahead of Ramadan; pledges to settle fines

1 hour ago
Crescent Moon istock

UAE calls public to sight crescent moon on Friday to confirm start of Ramadan

2 hours ago
UAE royal Sheikh Saeed bin Rashid Al Nuaimi

Ajman announces three-day mourning for Sheikh Saeed bin Rashid Al Nuaimi

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button