Ajman announces three-day mourning for Sheikh Saeed bin Rashid Al Nuaimi

Camille Quirino

UAE royal Sheikh Saeed bin Rashid Al Nuaimi. Courtesy: Government of Ajman Media Office

The Ajman Ruler’s Court declared three days of mourning for UAE royal Sheikh Saeed bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, brother of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman.

Sheikh Saeed bin Rashid sadly passed away on February 26.

As a sign of respect and mourning, the Royal Court announced that flags will be flown at half-mast for three days starting from February 27.

A funeral prayer will also be held on the same day at Sheikh Zayed Mosque in the Al Jurf area after the noon prayer.

Meanwhile, the Court extended its deepest condolences to the Al Nuaimi family during this difficult time. They expressed prayers for Allah to strengthen the bereaved family.

Sheikh Saeed bin Rashid Al Nuaimi’s leadership has contributed to Ajman and its government by helping shape the emirate’s progress.

