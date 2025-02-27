Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE charities donate 100 tonnes of food, 5K Qurans in humanitarian aid effort

Three charities in the United Arab Emirates joined forces and donated 100 tonnes of food supplies and 5,000 copies of the Quran to those in need.

Al Ihsan Charity Association, Dar Al Ber Society, and Sharjah Charity International announced their donation ahead of Ramadan as part of the country’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to help people in Palestine.

This initiative is supervised by the Director-General of Al Ihsan Charity, Sheikh Rashid bin Mohamed bin Ali bin Rashid Al Nuaimi as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The charities and this initiative also aim to provide those in need with essential supplies and fulfill their other basic needs.

The UAE continues to commit itself to charity by delivering urgent relief aid, upholding the values of human solidarity, and extending its help to the poor and the needy, especially during crises.

