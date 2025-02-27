UAE President pardons 1,295 inmates ahead of Ramadan; pledges to settle fines

More than a thousand prisoners are set to regain their freedom this Ramadan, as UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan orders their release.

Ahead of the Holy Month, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has granted clemency to 1,295 inmates from correctional facilities across the country, WAM reported.

Alongside their release, His Highness also pledged to settle the financial penalties tied to their sentences, giving them a fresh start as they reintegrate into society.

Granting pardons during Ramadan is a time-honored tradition in the UAE, reflecting the nation’s deep-rooted values of mercy and rehabilitation. In 2024, over 2,000 prisoners were pardoned ahead of the Holy Month, with 735 inmates pardoned by H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

