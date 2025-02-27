UAE calls public to sight crescent moon on Friday to confirm start of Ramadan

The UAE Council for Fatwa is urging the public to look for the crescent moon of Ramadan 1446 AH on Friday evening.

The Ramadan Crescent Moon Sighting Committee, formed under the UAE Council for Fatwa, is responsible for the moon sighting in the UAE.

The Committee invites all UAE citizens and residents to report the first sighting of the crescent moon on Friday by calling 027774647 or submitting their observation through this link: forms.office.com/r/CwAUg1buUP.

February 28, 2025 (Friday) corresponds to 29 Sha’ban 1446 AH. If the crescent moon is seen, Ramadan will begin on Saturday.

However, if no moon is seen, Ramadan will be declared on Sunday by default.