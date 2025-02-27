Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE calls public to sight crescent moon on Friday to confirm start of Ramadan

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino13 seconds ago

For illustrative purposes only.

The UAE Council for Fatwa is urging the public to look for the crescent moon of Ramadan 1446 AH on Friday evening.

The Ramadan Crescent Moon Sighting Committee, formed under the UAE Council for Fatwa, is responsible for the moon sighting in the UAE.

The Committee invites all UAE citizens and residents to report the first sighting of the crescent moon on Friday by calling 027774647 or submitting their observation through this link: forms.office.com/r/CwAUg1buUP.

February 28, 2025 (Friday) corresponds to 29 Sha’ban 1446 AH. If the crescent moon is seen, Ramadan will begin on Saturday.

However, if no moon is seen, Ramadan will be declared on Sunday by default.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino13 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

UAE royal Sheikh Saeed bin Rashid Al Nuaimi

Ajman announces three-day mourning for Sheikh Saeed bin Rashid Al Nuaimi

31 mins ago
PAG IBIG FUND LOGO

Pag-IBIG Fund announces record P55.65B dividend in 2024; Regular savings earn 6.6%, MP2 yields 7.1%

1 hour ago
Presidential Communications Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro

Malacañang to strengthen security after arrest of alleged Chinese spies

2 hours ago
NOL card

Nol card top-up via metro Station Machines Now Requires AED 20 Minimum

20 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button