Malacañang to strengthen security after arrest of alleged Chinese spies

The Malacañang Palace will boost its security after the arrest of alleged Chinese spies targeting the presidential palace, the military, and the police.

In a press briefing, Presidential Communications Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro described the case as “alarming.”

She also said that they would strengthen the Palace’s security, as well as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s security.

“Nakakaalarma po talaga iyang balita na iyan, at pagpupursigihin pa po natin at paiigtingin po natin ang ating puwersa para po masugpo ang mga sinasabi at napagbibintangang spies,” Castro said.

This came after the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested two Chinese and three Filipinos for allegedly spying on Malacañang, the military, and the police.