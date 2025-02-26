RTA: Free WiFi now available in some public bus, marine transport stations in Dubai

Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently announced the provision of free WiFi at 17 public bus stations and 12 other marine transport stations.

Partnering with E& (Etisalat), RTA aims to make passengers happier in the emirate of Dubai by giving them more opportunities to stay connected through laptops, tablets, and smartphones during their commute.

Khalid Al Awadhi, Director of Transportation Systems at the Public Transport Agency at the RTA, said that the Authority’s initiative will help position Dubai to be the “smartest and happiest city in the world.”

“Wi-Fi devices have been installed in 29 bus and marine transport stations, and work is underway at full speed to provide the service to cover all bus and marine transport stations affiliated with the Authority,” Al Awadhi said.

RTA is currently expanding free WiFi access to 21 bus stations and 22 marine transport stations. By the second quarter of 2025, it aims to extend this service to all remaining stations.

