Public schools in UAE to hold remote classes on Fridays this Ramadan

According to the Ministry of Education, public school students will switch to remote learning on Fridays throughout Ramadan.

This initiative called ‘Ramadan with Family’ will help instill core Ramadan values, promote familial bonds, and advance students’ key skills as children engage in activities from home alongside their parents.

The transition to remote learning for public schools will be implemented from the first Friday of Ramadan. However, an exception is made for those with scheduled exams on Fridays, which must be conducted in person.

The Ministry has provided a guidance manual for parents and students who opt for remote learning on Fridays during Ramadan.

Meanwhile, the teaching staff will continue to physically work in public schools on Fridays during Ramadan. For parents who prefer their children to learn at school on Fridays, they have the option to send them, provided that they manage their kids’ transportation to and from school.

