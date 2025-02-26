Nol card top-up via metro Station Machines Now Requires AED 20 Minimum

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that the new minimum top-up amount for Nol cards via ticket vending machines in Dubai Metro Stations will be AED 20.

This new minimum top-up amount will be implemented on March 1, 2025.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), RTA wrote: “Top up your balance digitally and save time. Starting March 1st, 2025, the minimum top-up amount for Nol cards via ticket vending machines in Dubai Metro Stations will be 20 AED.”

The Authority also urged everyone to visit its website at rta.ae or contact their Customer Service Centre, which is available 24/7 at 800 90 90.

Top-up your balance digitally and save time. Starting March 1st, 2025, the minimum top-up amount for nol Cards via ticket vending machines in Dubai Metro Stations will be 20 AED. Your trips are smoother with #RTA

For more details, check the FAQs page on RTA’s website:… — RTA (@rta_dubai) February 25, 2025

Just last year, RTA increased the minimum top-up amount at ticket booths in Metro stations to AED 50, up from AED 20, to reduce long queues.