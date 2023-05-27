NewsTFT News

Dubai introduces new online system for building permits and control services

The Dubai Municipality has launched on Friday a new online system for building permits and control services that would streamline procedures and transactions for customers in the emirate.

In a report from Emirates News Agency WAM, the new system will provide smart and integrated services and solutions while implementing automated checks using Building Information Modelling (BIM), which is a digital representation of the physical and functional characteristics of a building or infrastructure.

Aligned with the updated Dubai Building Code, the system comes as part of the Municipality’s ongoing initiatives to reinforce Dubai’s position as a global pioneering city in adopting the latest technologies in the building sector.

Courtesy: WAM/Dubai Municipality

In a statement, Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said: “We are pleased to launch the new online platform, which provides advanced digital features for building permits and control services. With the implementation of new technology, our main objective is to enhance the customer experience, while reducing time and costs, and improving the overall quality of the services offered.”

The new system will ease user registration through digital ID and instant recognition, and it will enable smart inspection through various applications and tools while managing building activities.

Initial services of the online system will include processing permits such as new building permit (initial and final submission), licensing site preparation processes and drilling, permanent fence permit, self-decoration, self-maintenance, cancellation of transaction, and extending the validity of approved charts.

Further, it will facilitate monitoring services for construction activities like renewal of license, periodic inspection, night work permit, and the ability to change the consultant contractor.

The municipality is also set to hold training workshops for consultants and contractors to brief them on the required standards.

According to the municipality, additional services will be rolled out in different phases throughout the year.

