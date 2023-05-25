NewsTFT News

DMW starts distributing 30K aid, job matching for Filipinos affected by Kuwait visa suspension order

Staff Report

Courtesy: Department of Migrant Workers/Facebook

The Department of Migrant Workers has started to distribute their financial assistance to affected Filipinos of the visa suspension order of Kuwait.

The DMW gave 30,000 cash assistance to those OFWS who are already holding their overseas employment certificates.

“They also went job matching for employment opportunities to other countries,” the DMW said in a statement.

“The DMW assured the OFWs of sustained employment facilitation assistance so that they can continue to earn for their families,” the agency added.

Some 815 Filipinos were directly affected by the ban according to the DMW.

“Sila yung ating paunang tinutulungan para sa job matching nila initially from last week we were talking to recruitment agencies na kung meron kaparehong trabaho the agency itself some of the agencies were complying tinutulungan sila,” DMW Assistant Secretary Kiko De Guzman said.

DMW Undersecretary Hans Cacdac remains optimistic that the visa issuance will be lifted soon.

“We are hoping na magpatuloy ang daan ng lbaor diplomacy para mabigyang daan ang both sides what we know so far is that last week nailatag ng PH side yung ating mensahe ng welfare and protection ng ating mga OFWs.” he added.

