NewsTFT News

DICT: 95 million SIMs are now registered

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera2 hours ago

Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) Secretary Ivan Uy has reported on Thursday that a total of 95 million SIMs have been registered as of May 10.

In an ABS-CBN report, Uy said that the total is about 90 percent of the expected 100 to 110 million potential registrants out of the total 168 million active SIMs in the Philippines.

Uy reminded Filipinos that while the registration is ongoing, Filipinos must remain vigilant to avoid becoming victims to scammers that are using fake SIM registration sites to collect personal data.

Further, the DICT Secretary urged Filipinos that they should take advantage of the SIM registration deadline which was extended until July 26.

SIM registration also applies to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who are using roaming SIM cards from the Philippines.

To register your SIMs, you can visit the following official websites:

Smart – smart.com.ph/simreg or simreg.smart.com.ph
Globe – new.globe.com.ph/simreg
DITO – https://digital.dito.ph/pto/download/app

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera2 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 05 18T123739.779

Commercial Attaché at Philippine Trade and Investment Center tackles opportunities for international and Filipino investors in the Philippines at PPIE 2023

14 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 18T122247.738

Kabayan Rico Mondejar reveals 12 habits of highly successful Filipinos at PPIE 2023

28 mins ago
Untitled design 42

LTO to launch online PUV registration renewal

50 mins ago
caap

CAAP reports ‘successful’ radar system maintenance

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button