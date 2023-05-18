DICT: 95 million SIMs are now registered

Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) Secretary Ivan Uy has reported on Thursday that a total of 95 million SIMs have been registered as of May 10.

In an ABS-CBN report, Uy said that the total is about 90 percent of the expected 100 to 110 million potential registrants out of the total 168 million active SIMs in the Philippines.

Uy reminded Filipinos that while the registration is ongoing, Filipinos must remain vigilant to avoid becoming victims to scammers that are using fake SIM registration sites to collect personal data.

Further, the DICT Secretary urged Filipinos that they should take advantage of the SIM registration deadline which was extended until July 26.

SIM registration also applies to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who are using roaming SIM cards from the Philippines.

To register your SIMs, you can visit the following official websites:

Smart – smart.com.ph/simreg or simreg.smart.com.ph

Globe – new.globe.com.ph/simreg

DITO – https://digital.dito.ph/pto/download/app