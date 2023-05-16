RTA to open 3 new metro link bus routes in Dubai

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to open three new metro link bus routes in Dubai on May 19, aiming to broaden the reach of the local bus network and enhance the integration with other mass transit means in the emirate, particularly the metro.

In an official release in RTA’s website, the three new routes are as follows:

Route 51 – operating between Al Khail Gate and Business Bay Metro Station, at a frequency of 20 minutes during peak hours.

Route SH1 – travelling between Dubai Mall Metro Station and Sobha Realty Metro Station, at a frequency of 60 minutes.

Route YM1 – commuting between UAE Exchange Metro Station and Yiwu Market, at a frequency of 60 minutes.

Aside from these, some improvements will also be introduced on other routes from the same date.

RTA is modifying the path of Route F47 to terminate at the Dubai Investment Park Metro Station to shorten the journey. Those heading to Dubai Investments Park should use the current routes F51, F50, F48, and F46. Route 50 will end at the Business Bay Metro Station to cut the journey time. Passengers bound for Al Khail Gate should opt for the new Route 51.

Moreover, Route C15 will be extended to include Al Mamzar Beach Park bus stop to serve additional residential areas. Route E102 will also be extended to end at Al Jaffiliya Bus Station, thus the service from the CBD to Abu Dhabi Airport.

48 other bus routes will also be upgraded by the transport agency such as: 91A, C04, 91, 84, 81, 77, 67, 66, 64, 62, 61, 53, 51, 50, 29, 24, 22, 21, 17, 13, 8, 7C09, C15, C28, D03, E700, F01, F05, F06, F08, F10, F21, F26, F27, F30, F36, F47, F57, J01, N55, X02, X13, X22, X23, X28, X25 & X64.

These improvements in bus routes is a huge step towards a better and more convenient public transport for residents in Dubai.