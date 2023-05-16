NewsTFT News

RTA to open 3 new metro link bus routes in Dubai

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera3 hours ago

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to open three new metro link bus routes in Dubai on May 19, aiming to broaden the reach of the local bus network and enhance the integration with other mass transit means in the emirate, particularly the metro.

In an official release in RTA’s website, the three new routes are as follows:

Route 51 – operating between Al Khail Gate and Business Bay Metro Station, at a frequency of 20 minutes during peak hours.

Route SH1 – travelling between Dubai Mall Metro Station and Sobha Realty Metro Station, at a frequency of 60 minutes.

Route YM1 – commuting between UAE Exchange Metro Station and Yiwu Market, at a frequency of 60 minutes.

Aside from these, some improvements will also be introduced on other routes from the same date.

RTA is modifying the path of Route F47 to terminate at the Dubai Investment Park Metro Station to shorten the journey. Those heading to Dubai Investments Park should use the current routes F51, F50, F48, and F46. Route 50 will end at the Business Bay Metro Station to cut the journey time. Passengers bound for Al Khail Gate should opt for the new Route 51.

Moreover, Route C15 will be extended to include Al Mamzar Beach Park bus stop to serve additional residential areas. Route E102 will also be extended to end at Al Jaffiliya Bus Station, thus the service from the CBD to Abu Dhabi Airport.

48 other bus routes will also be upgraded by the transport agency such as: 91A, C04, 91, 84, 81, 77, 67, 66, 64, 62, 61, 53, 51, 50, 29, 24, 22, 21, 17, 13, 8, 7C09, C15, C28, D03, E700, F01, F05, F06, F08, F10, F21, F26, F27, F30, F36, F47, F57, J01, N55, X02, X13, X22, X23, X28, X25 & X64.

These improvements in bus routes is a huge step towards a better and more convenient public transport for residents in Dubai.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera3 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 05 16T112152.254

Expo City Dubai announces free entry to all pavilions on Museum Day

1 hour ago
Slater Young and Kryz Uy

Slater Young apologizes for comment about men fantasizing other women

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 16T103756.344

DFA, DMW willing to lift deployment ban to Kuwait if OFW rights are protected, shelters allowed

2 hours ago
rhian ramos

Rhian Ramos ‘happy’ with Michelle Dee’s victory at Miss Universe Philippines

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button