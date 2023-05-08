NewsTFT News

What’s Your Dream House? PPIE opens poster-making, miniature house-making for PH schools in the UAE

The Philippine Property and Investments Exhibition (PPIE), the largest Philippine property and investments exhibition in the Middle East, has opened the “What’s Your Dream House?” poster making and miniature house making contest for elementary and high school students of all Philippine schools in the UAE.

Grade 7 students and above studying in any Philippine school in the UAE is welcome to join the contest. Recyclable materials must be utilized such as cardboards, cloth, or plastic bottles.

All entries will be exhibited at the 9th PPIE to be held on May 12 to 13 in the Grand Zabeel Ballroom, Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai, UAE.

The winners will be identified by the total score based on the two determining factors:

  1. Creativity and theme – A committee or jury comprised of Philippine real estate developers and community leaders will be judging the entries. Posters will be judged according to the following criteria: 40% for creativity based on the recyclable materials used, 40% for overall design, and 20% for originality.
  2. Onsite vote – All visitors will be given a ballot to vote for one art piece. All votes casted from May 12 at 9am to May 13 at 2pm will be considered valid.

The creativity and theme will comprise 50% of the score, while the onsite voting will comprise 50% of the score.

Here are the entries for this year’s “What’s Your Dream House?” competition:

Far Eastern Private School

image00001

image00020

image00016

Al Alfiah Filipino Private School

image00003

image00005

image00022

image00011

Richmindale Institute

image00007

image00009

image00027

The New Filipino Private School

image00014 scaled

image00024

Three winning miniature houses will be chosen per category:

  • 1st Prize: Certificate + Token/Prize + student and school to be featured at The Filipino Times
  • 2nd Prize: Certificate + Token/Prize + student and school to be featured at The Filipino Times

This prestigious event serves as a platform for the competition which aims to raise awareness among young students about the significance of a dream house and consider home as a symbol of human togetherness.

