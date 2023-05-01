Dubai announces new road project in Al Qusais, to cut travel time by 60%

Dubai’s ‎Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that they awarded a contract for constructing internal roads and ‎lighting works in Al Qusais industrial areas 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5.

This project is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice ‎President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh ‎Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the ‎Executive Council, to develop the infrastructure of residential and industrial areas, address the ‎needs of demographic and urban expansion, and foster the wellbeing and happiness of the residents.

It will see the ‎construction of 32 roads spanning 10 km, and streetlights stretching approximately 43 km. It will boost the road intake by 200 per cent, from 500 to 1,500 vehicles per hour, and reduce the journey time by 60 per cent.

In a statement, Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive ‎Directors of the RTA, said: “The construction of internal roads reflects ‎RTA’s keenness to upgrade the infrastructure of roads, streetlights, and rainwater drainage ‎systems in residential and industrial communities. The internal roads project in Al Qusais ‎Industrial Areas 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 improves the linking of Al Qusais Industrial Areas, which are ‎served by four main streets, namely Amman Street, Beirut Street, Halab Street, and Damascus ‎Street. It improves the entrances and exits for 320 workshops, 25 residential buildings, shops, ‎and educational zones. The population of the area is estimated at 60,000 people.”

Furthermore, Al Tayer explained that RTA is currently working on the internal road and lighting in four residential areas, namely ‎Margham, Lehbab, Al Lisaili, and Hatta.

In Lehbab, the road projects include the construction of 4km of roads along ‎with work involving rainwater drainage and streetlights. The project serves about 3,000 residents and improves the linkage of the ‎residential area under construction with the road network.‎

In Al Lisaili, the project includes building 7km roads and lighting works for ‎existing roads extending 14km in Saih Assalam near the Last Exit and Al Qudra Lake. It improves the entry and exit points in the area, serving about 2,900 residents.

Finally, in Hatta, the project covers the construction of roads in Sa’aeer, Al ‎Salami, and Suhaila which will extend for 2km. It serves about 6,000 residents and improves the entry and exit points of the residential community under construction with the road network.‎