NewsTFT News

Marcos bound for Washington to forge closer PH-US ties

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report16 mins ago

File Photo: PBBM with US Presdient Joe Biden in New York City on September 22, 2022 (Courtesy: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

President Bongbong Marcos has left for the United States to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and forge closer ties with Washington.

Before leaving, Marcos highlighted that the trip is part of the government’s efforts to further reinforce the Philippines’ “already strong bonds” with the US by bringing their alliance into the 21st century.

“My visit to the United States, and more especially, my meeting with President Joe Biden, is essential to advancing our national interest and strengthening that very important alliance,” Marcos said in a speech.

“I intend to convey to President Biden and his senior cabinet officials that the President is determined to forge an even stronger relationship with the United States in a wide range of areas that not only address concerns of our times, but also those that are critical to advancing our core interests,” he added.

Marcos previously said that he intends to discuss the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) and Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with Biden.

Marcos also eyes to meet business leaders in Washington to push for his economic agenda.

“One of my priorities for this visit is to push for greater economic engagement, particularly through trade and investment, science and technology, and innovation cooperation between the United States and the Philippines,” he said.

The chief executive also plans to meet with the Filipino community in the U.S.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report16 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 04 30T120235.153

Hope Soberano says ‘only way’ to be a big star in PH is through love teams

49 seconds ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 04 30T113422.609

17 Filipino evacuees from Sudan arrive in Manila

29 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 04 30T102453.466

DOLE announces free LRT-2 rides for workers on Labor Day

2 hours ago
al maktoum bridge

Dubai’s Al Maktoum Bridge to partially close for six days per week until May 13: RTA

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button