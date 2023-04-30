Marcos bound for Washington to forge closer PH-US ties

President Bongbong Marcos has left for the United States to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and forge closer ties with Washington.

Before leaving, Marcos highlighted that the trip is part of the government’s efforts to further reinforce the Philippines’ “already strong bonds” with the US by bringing their alliance into the 21st century.

“My visit to the United States, and more especially, my meeting with President Joe Biden, is essential to advancing our national interest and strengthening that very important alliance,” Marcos said in a speech.

“I intend to convey to President Biden and his senior cabinet officials that the President is determined to forge an even stronger relationship with the United States in a wide range of areas that not only address concerns of our times, but also those that are critical to advancing our core interests,” he added.

Marcos previously said that he intends to discuss the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) and Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with Biden.

Marcos also eyes to meet business leaders in Washington to push for his economic agenda.

“One of my priorities for this visit is to push for greater economic engagement, particularly through trade and investment, science and technology, and innovation cooperation between the United States and the Philippines,” he said.

The chief executive also plans to meet with the Filipino community in the U.S.