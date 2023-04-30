DOLE announces free LRT-2 rides for workers on Labor Day

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced on Friday night that workers in the Philippines will be given free rides at the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 2 on May 1, which is the Labor Day, as recognition of their contributions to the country’s development.

Workers in the government and private sector can avail the free rides during the peak periods from 7AM to 9AM and from 5PM to 7PM, and they must present their company identification cards or any valid government-issued identification card.

They shall adhere to the usual checking and baggage inspections by LRT Line 2 management and shall follow rules and regulations, including the mandatory wearing of face masks.

Employees can get free rides on the following 13 stations of the LRT Line 2:

Recto Station Legarda Station Pureza Station V.Mapa Station J.Ruiz Station Gilmore Station Betty Go-Belmonte Station Araneta Center-Cubao Station Anonas Station Katipunan Station Santolan Station Marikina-Pasig Station Antipolo Station

This gesture does not only aim to ease the financial burden of Filipino workers, but also celebrates their hard work, commitment, and achievements during the holiday.