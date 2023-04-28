NewsTFT News

Sharjah Police arrests 24-member gang with 120kg hashish, 3 million Captagon tablets

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera1 hour ago

Courtesy: WAM

The Anti-Narcotics Department of Sharjah Police, in collaboration with other police agencies in the country, has successfully intercepted a gang consisting of 24 members of Arab and Asian nationalities, who possessed 120 kilograms of hashish and 3 million Captagon tablets, with a market value of over AED23.5 million.

Classified as one of the most significant drug busts in the emirate, the two operations started with an intelligence gathered on a group of Asian nationals who were planning to distribute drugs to a targeted audience with the help of an accomplice located outside the country. Based on this information, Sharjah Police, in coordination with Dubai and Ajman police, conducted surveillance and apprehended the suspects and their associates.

All members of the gang were arrested one by one at midnight, and the team was able to seize the drugs hidden in a container with the help of Dubai Police.

Lieutenant Colonel Majed Al Asam, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department of Sharjah Police, said that another team was working during the same time, monitoring another criminal group involved in the possession and promotion of cannabis. The security effort was coordinated and distributed, resulting in the confiscation of 120 kilograms of cannabis in cooperation with the Ajman Police General Headquarters.

With these incidents, the Sharjah Police urged its residents to cooperate in protecting society from the dangers of drugs by reporting any suspicious cases they may encounter.

Reports can be made by calling 8004654 or emailing [email protected]

