Mandatory use of face masks now back in some PH cities

Several local government units have started to implement the mandatory use of face masks as new COVID-19 cases start to rise again.

In Iloilo City, mandatory face masks will be implemented inside establishments and public utility vehicles (PUVs), while in Bacolod City it is implemented only inside PUVs.

The mandatory face mask policy was ordered by the two cities through local ordinances.

The Health Department has yet to issue a mandatory face mask policy but already urged the public to assess their risk if they need to put it back on.

Research group OCTA said that the positivity rate in Metro Manila rose from 11.7% to 12.9% this week.

The DOH also confirmed the first case of the new Omicron subvariant Arcturus which is a variant under monitoring of the World Health Organization.

“The case was from Iloilo province and was asymptomatic, and has already recovered,” the DOH said in a previous statement.