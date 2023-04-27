UAE’s Federal National Council tackles government’s AI policy

The Federal National Council (FNC) Technical Affairs, Energy and Mineral Resources Committee held a meeting to tackle the government’s artificial intelligence (AI) policy.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the FNC, chaired by Mohammed Issa Al Kashf, said the committee discussed information from relevant authorities regarding AI, and has started to draft a report on the matter.

Moreover, the committee streamlined the availability of the infrastructure and legislation needed to develop AI technologies.

The meeting was held at the FNC’s Secretariat-General in Dubai.