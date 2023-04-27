DFA: Alert Level 3 raised in Sudan, 350 Filipinos evacuated

The Department of Foreign Affairs has raised the alert level to Sudan to 3 on Wednesday night as the political crisis worsens in the country.

Under the current crisis alert level, repatriation and evacuation will be voluntary. The violence in the African nation has left over 500 people died.

“The public is informed that Alert Level 3 (Voluntary Repatriation Evacuation) has been raised for the whole of the Sudan region due to the ongoing political situation in the country,” it said.

DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Eduardo de Vega said that more buses have been rented out by the Embassy to help evacuating Filipinos from Sudan to Egypt.

“Ngayon, as we speak, may pito kaming bus, almost 350 na papuntang border ng Egypt” De Vega said.

Aside from the 350, De Vega said some 50 Filipinos were evacuated by the DFA from Sudan the other day.