NewsTFT News

DFA: Alert Level 3 raised in Sudan, 350 Filipinos evacuated

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report37 mins ago

The Department of Foreign Affairs has raised the alert level to Sudan to 3 on Wednesday night as the political crisis worsens in the country.

Under the current crisis alert level, repatriation and evacuation will be voluntary. The violence in the African nation has left over 500 people died.

“The public is informed that Alert Level 3 (Voluntary Repatriation Evacuation) has been raised for the whole of the Sudan region due to the ongoing political situation in the country,” it said.

DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Eduardo de Vega  said that more buses have been rented out by the Embassy to help evacuating Filipinos from Sudan to Egypt.

“Ngayon, as we speak, may pito kaming bus, almost 350 na papuntang border ng Egypt” De Vega said.

Aside from the 350, De Vega said some 50 Filipinos were evacuated by the DFA from Sudan the other day.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report37 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

benar

DOH denies return of mandatory face mask in Metro Manila

21 mins ago
Untitled design 27

3 Filipinos killed, 5 hurt in Taiwan fire incident

28 mins ago
Untitled design 26

Meet the new CIO in town: Jason Momoa paddles his way to Yas Island Abu Dhabi

15 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 04 19 at 13.39.29 1

Learn About Property Investments in the Philippines – Don’t Miss Rockwell’s 2-day Free Webinar

16 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button