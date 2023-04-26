NewsTFT News

Sharjah allocates AED100 million to help minimize fire risks in buildings

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has allocated AED100 million for an initiative which aims to reduce the risk of fires in towers and buildings in the emirate, the Sharjah Municipality announced on Tuesday.

Obaid Saeed Al Teneiji, Director-General of Sharjah Municipality, expressed his gratitude to the Ruler of Sharjah for supporting and providing the necessary funding for the project.

In collaboration with the Planning and Survey Department and the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, the Sharjah municipality will start implementing the project after the contractor is appointed by the Sharjah government, with the first phase covering 40 high-risk residential towers exceeding 7 floors.

The project is in line with the emirates’ efforts to enhance the safety and security of its residents. Its first phase shall involve replacing the flammable aluminum facades in 40 buildings in Sharjah.

The municipality, together with the Department of Planning and Survey and Sharjah Civil Defence, has been studying the project and performing inspections in buildings with aluminum facades for fire hazards.

Safer materials will be used to replace aluminum facades in order to minimize the risk of fire and protect residents, properties, as well as the environment.

 

