COVID-19 positivity rate in the PH up by 11.7%

Independent research group OCTA, which monitors the pandemic in the Philippines, said that the COVID-19 positivity rate nationwide has increased to 11.7 percent.

In a report from Inquirer on Tuesday, OCTA fellow Guido David has shared in a tweet that data from the Department of Health (DOH) reported 315 new cases, with 138 cases from Metro Manila alone.

“Apr 25 2023 DOH reported 315 new cases, 0 deaths (0 in NCR) 396 recoveries 4255 active cases. 11.7% nationwide positivity rate. 138 cases in NCR, 50 in Calabarzon. Projecting 700-800 new cases on 4.26.23,” he wrote.

Apr 25 2023 DOH reported 315 new cases, 0 deaths (0 in NCR) 396 recoveries 4255 active cases. 11.7% nationwide positivity rate. 138 cases in NCR, 50 in Calabarzon. Projecting 700-800 new cases on 4.26.23 #COVID19 #covid @dzbb @DZAR1026 @ali_sotto @dwiz882 pic.twitter.com/tsvyGahcJw — Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) April 25, 2023

He mentioned that there is an 11.7 percent nationwide positivity rate, with 138 cases in the National Capital Region (NCR) and 50 in Calabarzon.

700 to 800 new COVID-19 cases can be expected today, according to David.

The DOH has recently noted an increase in cases, which led the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to retain COVID-19 Alert Level 2 in select areas.

Yesterday, the DOH has confirmed the first case of Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16 in Western Visayas, based on the department’s latest COVID-19 biosurveillance report.