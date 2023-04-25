DMW to provide $200 assistance to OFWs affected in Sudan, to explore possible temporary jobs in Saudi

The Department of Migrant Workers will try to repatriate more overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Sudan following the 72-hour ceasefire between the Sudanese military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

In a media briefing, DMW Secretary Susan Ople said that President Bongbong Marcos directed her to make sure all Filipinos regardless of status should be allowed to go back home.

“It shouldn’t matter whatever papers they have or if they don’t have any papers at all. To quote the President, kung marunong mag-Tagalog, marunong mag-Bisaya, marunong mag-Ilokano…Pinoy yan. So, it doesn’t really matter if they are in possession of a passport or any identity card. Aayusin na lang namin pagdating sa border,” she said.

Ople will be leaving for Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday night to oversee the repatriation efforts of Filipinos from Sudan.

Ople said they are also discussing the possibility of exploring temporary jobs in Saudi Arabia for those who don’t want to go back home.

“We are trying to explore the possibility that those who wish to be hired, instead of coming home…but we are looking at and exploring the possibility of temporary jobs for them in Saudi Arabia. We are working this out,” said Ople.

“There’s a team in DMW undertaking job matching. Kasi mayroon naman kaming mga profiles we were able to get with the help of DFA and with the embassy, and with the help of OWWA. We also allocated financial aid to their families. So wala silang kailangan intindihin,” she added.