Dubai Police hosts ‘Positive Spirit’ initiative for orphans

In cooperation with Children City-Dubai, Red Crescent Society in the UAE, and Beit Al Khair Society, the Dubai Police has hosted the “Positive Spirit” initiative which allowed orphans in the country to join an engaging entertainment and Iftar gathering.

The event was held at the Dubai Police Officers Club, which included a visit to the Dubai Police Mobile Ramadan Cannon at the Festival City Mall, cultural competitions, a workshop on sign language, and gift distribution for children.

Attended by Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness and President of the Positive Spirit Initiative Committee, he highlighted that the Positive Spirit initiative aims to promote values of giving, compassion, and social solidarity among various segments of society through community, sports, and awareness activities for Dubai residents.

Ahmed Al Khouri, Director of Public Parks and Entertainment Facilities Department in Children City and Mohammed Ahli, Director of Development and Control of Parks and Entertainment Facilities Department were also present where they expressed their gratitude to the Dubai Police General Command for their cooperation in implementing a diverse event that brought joy to the children’s hearts, ahead of Eid Al-Fitr.

These events and programs support the strategic objective of the Dubai Police in achieving the highest levels of community happiness in the emirate.