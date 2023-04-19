Lulu stacks up best deals for Eid festive shopping

LuLu Hypermarket has pulled out all stops to make sure this Eid Al Fitr 2023 is a joyful celebration for shoppers in the UAE. Every aspect of the festive preparations, from home upgrades to fashion updates, party tableware to gifts, toys and chocolate treats are covered in the LuLu line-up.

There are exclusive offers on home furnishing as interiors move from warm winter to summery style. Household goods and electronics and toys are on special offer for this Eid. You can stock up on handy LuLu ShoppinGift Cards in different values: 100, 250 and 500 AED. These gift cards are thoughtfully packaged in an Eid-themed cards to suit the special valuable Eidiya gifts.

This year, LuLu has made it convenient for shoppers to get their Zakat by purchasing handy packs of rice and donating to the needy.

Shoppers can also avail of the popular LuLu Half Payback deals till April 23rd, 2023 on all fashion purchases For those looking to update their wardrobe and prepare for Eid parties and the coming summer months, there is up to 70% off on men’s casualwear shirts and kurtas, women’s tops and footwear.

And it not all just glamour. LuLu has carefully put together super deals and bargains for groceries and household essentials as well, from food ingredients to cleaning material and cosmetics.

“The festival of Eid Al Fitr is one of the most important celebrations across the Islamic world and as always, we wish all our shoppers a joyful and prosperous festive season,” said Mr. Ashraf Ali M.A., Executive Director of the LuLu Group, “At a time when demand for festive shopping has to be balanced with careful priorities, we are proud to offer the best deals and variety from around the world.”