Prince Harry to attend coronation of King Charles III, Meghan to stay in US

Staff Report

Courtesy: CBS News

Prince Harry will be attending the coronation of his father King Charles III on May 6th but without his wife Meghan Markle according to the Buckingham Palace.

Markle will be staying in the United States according to reports.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” the statement read.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.

The couple said they wanted to pursue an independent life in the U.S.

Harry and Meghan had an interview with Oprah where they revealed their struggles with the royal family.

Harry also released a memoir detailing his life as a prince and the challenges he had to endure to balance his royal duties and married life.

