OFW mother of rape-slay victim in Cavite returns home

Courtesy: ABS-CBN News

The mother, who is also an overseas Filipino worker, of the 7 year-old rape-slay victim in Cavite has returned to the Philippines.

She arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport from Saudi Arabia following the devastating news about her daughter.

In an ABS-CBN News report, the mother proceeded to their house in Trece Martires where she was welcomed by their relatives as they grieve her daughter’s death. The mother then lost consciousness when she saw her daughter in the casket.

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Susan Ople personally met with the mother at the airport to express the government’s sympathy.

Ople told reporters that the mother is no longer willing to work abroad and will no longer leave her children behind.

“Sabi ko naman ia-assess namin baka mas maganda lagyan namin ng tindahan para hindi na siya malayo sa pamilya niya. Willing naman siya. Kaya din siya nag-abroad kasi gusto niya ipaayos ‘yung bahay,” Ople said.

Ople said that the DMW and OWWA will give the necessary assistance to the OFW’s family including wake and burial expenses.

“Bukod doon, may personal ako na pangako sa kanya na kung sa tingin nila kailangan din ng abogado, kung aabot sa puntong kailangan nilang abogado, eh willing naman sa personal na pagtulong sa pa-assign ng abogado sa kanila,” Ople said.

