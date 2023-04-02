Property expert: ‘Rockwell is here for your safety, security, peace of mind’

Another episode of “Conversations with Rockwell” webinar has been held today, April 2, where Mr. Vince Ang, General Manager and Chief Operating Officer of The Filipino Times and Ms. Rosee Alimon-Ferriols of Rockwell Primaries discussed how Rockwell can guide buyers, especially OFWs, on what to look for in property investments in the Philippines.

Ferriols said that investing now in Rockwell allows the following benefits: worthwhile investment options, leasability, guaranteed capital appreciation, and increased purchasing power.

She also mentioned that Rockwell offers properties for as low as AED796 in The Arton. Instead of spending your hard-earned money on short term investments such as gadgets, overnight staycation at hotels, monthly online shopping, or monthly dinners and drinks, you can start investing on your own property.

Ferriols also answered a question from one of the attendees regarding the processing of documents for OFWs if they want to invest in a property in the Philippines.

“OFWs just need to process the following documents: a reservation fee which is payable by card, cheques, or cash; fill out two agreement forms; and present an ID and book requirements. Payments are also made easy through a payment portal, auto debit payment, or wire transfers,” she said.

“Members of our team are licensed sales executives. At Rockwell, we are credible and responsible for your safety, security, peace of mind,” she added.

Rockwell properties are located in prime locations in Metro Manila, Pampanga, Laguna, Batangas, Cebu, and Bacolod. They are built near major highways, accessible to transportation points, commercial spaces, and establishments.

Want to learn more about property investment opportunities? Rockwell representatives will be present in the upcoming Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition happening on May 12-13, 2023 at Radisson Blu, Deira Creek, Dubai, UAE.

OFWs in the UAE can also check out Rockwell Land’s expansive real estate digital portfolio at: http://www.e-rockwell.com/international to know more.